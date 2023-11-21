SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a bicyclist was injured in a crash in Springfield Monday night.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said it was called around 11:15 p.m. Monday for a report of a crash involving a bicyclist near the intersection of N. Helmer Road and Upton Avenue in Springfield.

Investigators said the bicyclist was heading northbound in the right-hand lane of the road when a northbound car, which was unable to stop in time, hit the bicyclist.

The bicyclist, a 25-year-old Springfield man, was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the vehicle was a 25-year-old Battle Creek man, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.