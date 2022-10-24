SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Suspects led deputies on two chases around the Battle Creek area and then nearly to Kalamazoo before being arrested, authorities say.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to W. Dickman Road near Hill Brady Road in Springfield, west of Battle Creek, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday on a noise complaint. When they got there, “multiple” vehicles took off, including one that hit the cruiser and kept going. Deputies gave chase but then lost the car.

Only a few minutes later, deputies say, someone reported that one of the vehicles was on fire on Alden Avenue in the area of Main Street and E. Columbia Avenue in Emmett Township, southeast of Battle Creek. Deputies say the people inside got into another car and then took off again.

Deputies and Emmett Township officers gave chase again. They followed the car west on I-94 all the way to Sprinkle Road and the I-94 Business Loop near the Kalamazoo city limit. That’s where the chase came to an end when Kalamazoo County deputies laid down stop sticks and the fleeing car was disabled. The driver ran away but was caught.

Two men and three juveniles were arrested. None were hurt. The men were jailed and the juveniles sent back to their parents. All five face multiple felonies, deputies say.

Deputies say they three stolen vehicles were recovered over the course of the situation.