HOMER, Mich. (WOOD) — Calhoun County deputies say they have responded to several complaints of stolen Kias and Hondas.

In the past two days, three cars — two Kia Souls and one Honda CRV — were reported stolen from the village of Homer, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. One Kia was found.

The sheriff’s office said it has responded to “numerous” other similar complaints, often involving Kias or Hondas. Over the past year, more than 12 vehicles have been stolen out of Pennfield Township, according to deputies.

It’s best to keep vehicles locked and avoid leaving valuables in your car, the office said.