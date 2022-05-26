SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for three suspects who stole three vehicles from a car dealership in Springfield early Sunday morning.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said the break-in happened shortly after midnight at the Express Auto on W. Dickman Road between 20th and 24th streets.

Investigators believe at least three suspects were able to get into the building by smashing a window. When inside, the suspects stole at least three sets of keys. They were able to drive away with three vehicles.

Later in the afternoon, deputies electronically tracked one of the stolen cars, the sheriff’s said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 239.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.