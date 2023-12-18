SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was killed and another was injured in a head-on crash in Springfield.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday on Dickman Road near Base Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said one car was heading eastbound in the westbound lane when it struck another vehicle head-on.

One of the drivers, a 45-year-old Springfield man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The other driver, a Battle Creek man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Their names have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.