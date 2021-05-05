DENSO holds on-site COVID-19 vaccine clinic, looking to make it easy

A DENSO employee receives a COVID-19 vaccine at an in-house clinic organized by the Battle Creek manufacturer and the Calhoun County Health Department. (May 5, 2021)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — DENSO Manufacturing Michigan in Battle Creek is working to get more employees vaccinated as concerns grow about slowing demand.

A total of 400 DENSO employees in Battle Creek will be vaccinated onsite over four days of clinics. One such clinic offering Moderna doses was held Wednesday.

Jackie Anderson, a senior team leader, received her second dose at the clinic, calling it a convenient option.

“My associates, I think I had probably about 70% of them get their shot and I think that was due to because they had it here,” Anderson said.

She said making the decision to be vaccinated was easy.

“My daughter works in the medical field and she had a very hard time last year during all this, so I did it for that reason and I want to get back to some kind of normalcy,” Anderson said.

Kevin Carson, the president of DENSO Manufacturing Michigan, says it was important to offer the vaccine on site.

“We wanted to make sure that we gave a very convenient method for them to come and get vaccinated,” Carson said.

The company has not ruled out the possibility of offering incentives to workers who get vaccinated, but said for now, convenience was most important to the staff.

Carson hopes other companies consider holding on-site clinics.

“I think they should do all that they can do. … This, fortunately, we have the means and that we have the priorities from a safety point of view and we have the staff that can execute something like this,” Carson said.

Rik Greenwood received his second dose at the clinic.

“I do have a little bit more peace of mind knowing that as a collective society, we’re moving towards that, that type of freedom and that type of protection,” Greenwood said.

As someone who does not get yearly flu shots, he said the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic led him to get the vaccine to protect his family and his son, who has a rare neurological disease.

“I want to make sure that I’m doing everything I can to step up and protect him,” Greenwood said.

He said the process went smoothly and he had very little reaction to the first dose of the vaccine.

“I’m kind of looking forward to that getting back to normal mindset being able to lose the mask hopefully and move about the cabin freely,” Greenwood said.

The Calhoun County Health Department partnered with DENSO to hold the clinic. As most people eager to get the vaccine have already done so, health officials are working on ways to reach people whose primary reason for not doing so yet is that it hasn’t been easy enough.