BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A 14-year-old accused of killing a 17-year-old may undergo a second evaluation to see if he is competent to stand trial.

Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert says Justice Chimner, 14, was found competent to stand trial at a hearing on April 28, but his attorneys have asked for a new competency evaluation. The date of that evaluation has not yet been set.

Chimner has been charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of felony firearm and one count of carjacking in connection to the death of 17-year-old Jack Snyder.

Snyder, a student at Battle Creek Central High School, was found next to his car around 12:10 a.m. on Feb. 17. First responders tried to help him, but he died at the scene.

Police say Chimner and another suspect, a 13-year-old, had accepted a ride from Snyder when they shot and killed him. According to court documents, Snyder admitted to police he shot Snyder while trying to steal his car, with a gun he stole from his mom.