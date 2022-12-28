BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A portion of downtown Battle Creek is without water services Wednesday after a water line break.

On Wednesday, the city of Battle Creek said crews found a pipe had broken in the area under the Riverwalk parking ramp. The broken pipe caused the lower level of the parking ramp to be flooded with six feet of water and seeped into nearby areas.

Water services have been shut off on Jackson Street from McCamly Street to Capital Avenue and on McCamly Street from Jackson Street to Michigan Avenue, according to the city.

City crews are working to pump out the water and working with Consumers Energy to shut off power to only the affected areas, if possible.

It’s unknown how it will take to repair the water line break.