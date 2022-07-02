Scene of fire at Battle Creek Field of Flight

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is dead after an accident at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1:10 p.m. at the Battle Creek Executive Airport during the pyrotechnic portion of the air show, according to the Battle Creek Police Department in a release.

Scene of fire at Battle Creek Field of Flight (Courtesy: Landon O'Leary)

Several witnesses told News 8 there was an explosion and then fire coming from a truck.

The air show has been postponed for an hour while emergency crews respond to the scene.

The Battle Creek Fire Department, Battle Creek Police Department, and Federal Aviation Administration are at the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.