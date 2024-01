BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A sewer main break caused some flooding and traffic congestion in Battle Creek, the city says.

It happened Tuesday on Riverside Drive, near the southern intersection with Edgehill Drive.

The city said there was some sewage flooding in the valley.

Around 12:15 p.m., crews were blocking Riverside Drive to through traffic from Golden Avenue to Minges Road East.

(Courtesy City of Battle Creek)

The city said drivers can use Minges Road, Capital Avenue SW and Golden Avenue as a detour.