BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Kellogg Community Credit Union partnered with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program and United Way for their annual toy drive to collect hundreds of gifts for children in need this holiday season.

Along with help from their partners and KCCU members and staff, the credit union was able to collect over 500 toys and gift cards.

“The holidays are such a magical time for children, but can also be challenging financially for families, so we are thrilled to be able to help bring some joy to local children again this year,” Tracy Miller, CEO of Kellogg Community Credit Union, said in a Friday press release.

This was KCCU’s 21st consecutive year collecting toys for children in West Michigan.