A photo of a rifle in a bassinet that investigators found in Mansker’s residence on April 27, 2023, according to the court document.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek man has been indicted after several firearms, a machine gun conversion device and four kilograms of a methamphetamine-containing powder were allegedly found at his residence in April, court documents say.

According to a continuation of application for search warrant filed June 26, there was probable cause to believe Travon Deshaun-Roderick Mansker, 25, possessed 500 or more grams of a methamphetamine-containing substance with intent to distribute, as well as possessed a machine gun and nine firearms as a felon.

On April 27, investigators executed a search warrant at Mansker’s Battle Creek residence on Michigan Avenue, where they believed he lived alone, the document said.

Investigators found 14 firearms, a firearm silencer, items investigators believed to be machine gun conversion devices (commonly referred to as switches), hundreds of rounds of ammunition, 50-round capacity drug magazines, two manual pill presses and about four kilograms of orange powder that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the court document.

A photo of the evidence investigators found in Mansker’s residence on April 27, 2023, according to the court document.

As a felon, Mansker was not allowed to possess firearms, the application said. Many of the firearms investigators identified were not manufactured in Michigan, according to the document.

Twelve firearms were found in a duffle bag in the crawl space of one bedroom, the investigator said in the document.

Another, a rifle, was found in a baby’s bassinet in the basement of the home, according to the application.

A photo of a rifle in a bassinet that investigators found in Mansker’s residence on April 27, 2023, according to the court document.

Behind a fireplace in what seemed to be Mansker’s bedroom, investigators said they identified a Glock 22 pistol with a Glock “switch,” or a machine gun conversion device, according to the document. Investigators said that switches were installed to convert pistols into machine guns: A Glock pistol with a switch can fire over 1,000 rounds a minute, court documents said.

In one room, investigators found about four kilograms of an orange powder that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the document.

A photo of methamphetamine-positive orange powder seized by investigators on April 27, 2023 from Mansker’s residence, according to the court document.

Investigators also found what they believed to be recipes for mixing pills, as well as pill presses, the document said.

In the document, the investigator said he believed Mansker was pressing the orange powder into fake Adderall pills.

Mansker was arrested May 17 and indicted by a grand jury June 6, which alleged that Mansker possessed 500 or more grams of a methamphetamine-containing substance with intent to distribute, as well as possessed a machine gun and nine firearms as a felon, according to court documents.

In the continuation of application filed June 26, the investigator requested authorization to take cheek swabs from Mansker, so that Mansker’s DNA could be compared with swabs Michigan State Police took from the firearms seized in April.

Mansker is currently in custody at the Newaygo County jail in White Cloud, according to the document.