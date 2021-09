MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan based cannabis grower is holding a job fair Friday.

Common Citizen will hold a job fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Marshall City Hall, located at 323 W. Michigan Ave.

The company is looking to hire in a number of fields, including accounting, human resources, greenhouse and packaging.

Everyone who attends to job fair will be required to wear a mask.

Interviews and hiring will happen on site. Applications are also available online at commoncitizen.com.