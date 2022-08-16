BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Battle Creek is about to get more colorful.

The annual ‘Color the Creek’ festival is underway. By the end of the event, there will be as many as 20 new murals around town.

Artists from around the country are in Battle Creek to create the murals. Each day, a new piece of art will be revealed. The community is encouraged to interact with the artists and support local vendors.

Youth Day at Mill Race Park will take place Wednesday, Aug. 17, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation mural banner will be unveiled on Aug. 18th, and the festival wraps up Saturday night with a block party at Café Rica.

