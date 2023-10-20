BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A flock of chickens was killed in an early Friday morning pole barn fire in Battle Creek.

Around 1:10 a.m., crews with the Battle Creek Fire Department were sent to Watkins Road near Helmer Road S after receiving reports about a pole barn fire.

Responding crews found a 40 x 60-foot pole barn fully engulfed in flames. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

The fire department said there was a chicken coop connected to the back of the barn. All the chickens died.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

