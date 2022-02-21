Chick-fil-A opening new location in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Battle Creek on Thursday.

The new location, owned by franchisee Tyler DeKoekkoek, is located at 6083 B Dr. N and be open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, the popular fast-food chain said.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to open a restaurant in an area so close to where I grew up,” DeKoekkoek said in a press release. “I am eager to work closely with my Team Members and serve the Battle Creek community with great food and Chick-fil-A’s signature hospitality.”

Guest will be able to dine in, carry out and go through the drive thru to get their food. There is also of contactless ordering and payment available through the free Chick-fil-A app or through online ordering.

Chick-fil-A said in place of it’s Chick-fil-A First 100® Grand Opening celebration, the new location will be surprising 100 local heroes with free Chick-fil-A for a year. To celebrate the opening, Chick-fil-A will also be donating $25,000 to Feeding America.