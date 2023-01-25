BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — For workers at one charity store in Battle Creek, you could say giving back to the community is in their ‘jeans.’

This month the Charitable Union is promoting what it is calling ‘Jeans Day.’

The union, which supplies free clothing and other supplies to people in need in West Michigan, is looking for donations of blue jeans. The organization is also encouraging local businesses to host their own jeans day events.

People are encouraged to wear jeans to their jobs and bring in any spare pairs they might have at home.

Charitable Union held its own Jeans Day on Wednesday to commemorate its anniversary as a service in Calhoun County, but businesses are encouraged to do their own any time.

You can bring jeans donations to Charitable Union Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information about the organization can be found at charitableunion.org.