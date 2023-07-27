BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Instead of the wrecking ball, a century-old building in downtown Battle Creek will get a massive overhaul and renovation.

As of 2023, the Anson Building has stood on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Carlyle Street for exactly 100 years. Standing vacant since 1997, it was threatened with demolition three times. But thanks to a Battle Creek power couple, it’ll be getting new life.

It turns out this is not the first downtown project Cody and Caitlynn Newman of building restoration and development company Restore 269 have done.

“We took on a much more extensive renovation,” Caitlynn said. “It was 19,000 square feet, a building that was built in 1902, had been vacant for about 20 years and needed absolutely everything. So, we rebranded that as the Record Box at 15 Carlyle.”

119 W. Michigan Ave. in Battle Creek will be redeveloped to host Sprout BC. (July 27, 2023)

Before the Record Box project, the Newmans also bought and renovated the Ratti Building on Michigan Avenue, where their Restore 269 offices are located.

Anson is still an undertaking, though. While the Newman’s purchased it for its appraised cost of $1 dollar from Battle Creek Unlimited, the project cost more than $3 million. However, it got a $1.5 million boost in state grants Tuesday from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

“Even if we had bought the building for $200,000 or even if they gave us half a million with the building, we purchased it for nothing … it still is underwater,” said Cody Newman, who is handling the architecture. “So, these grants and these things have to take place to help close that gap.”

Some work includes the ground level’s tin ceiling, which will be completely replaced with replicas and structural overhaul due to years of water damage.

“All of that… essentially ruined a portion of the building that needs to be rebuilt now,” Cody explained. “We aren’t able to save anything of that portion. But most of it, we are able to save and rehab.”

Once finished, eight housing units will be in the upper levels, where the building used to be a boarding house.

“It was a very small space, just a place for people to crash,” Caitlynn said while showing a News 8 crew the rooms upstairs. “So, to modernize this for current day living, most of these existing walls are coming down and being reworked.”

The first-floor tenant that will utilize the 4,500 square feet of commercial space will be Sprout BC’s co-op market and cafe.

“You really can’t get real estate right on the river, right on the corner very often,” said Sprout BC CEO Jeremy Andrews. “I think that’s a beautiful, beautiful setting for eating.”

According to Cody, construction is expected to start in September and take about a year to finish.