BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt after a car slammed into a house in Battle Creek on Tuesday.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. on 20th Street near Highland Boulevard.

The homeowner said the car went through his garage and ended up in his kitchen. People were in the home at the time of the crash but no one was injured. Police say the crash caused about $25,000 in damage to the home.

Investigators are looking into the crash. It is unknown what led up to it.