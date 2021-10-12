Car careens into Kalamazoo River after crash

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was rescued after their car went into the Kalamazoo River in Battle Creek Tuesday.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Dickman Road and SW Capital Avenue.

A driver headed eastbound on Dickman Road ignored a traffic signal and then crashed with another driver that was northbound on Capital Avenue, the city of Battle Creek said in a release.

The car that was on Capital Avenue ended up in the Kalamazoo River, officials say.

People nearby were able to save the driver.

The Battle Creek Fire Department was able to get the car out of the river, it said in a release.

Authorities working to get a car out of the Kalamazoo River in Battle Creek. (courtesy city of Battle Creek)

It said both drivers refused medical treatment.

The at-fault driver was ticketed for disregarding a traffic signal, officials say.