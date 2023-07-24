BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews continue to replace a bridge on I-94 near Battle Creek, but the changes in traffic patterns are not just affecting drivers.

While the Capital Avenue bridge may be gone, nearby businesses are also noticing something else.

Just down the street, Mexican restaurant Torti Taco has seen a drop in customer traffic by at least 30%, mainly from the detours that temporarily inconvenience frequent patrons.

“It has slowed down, I would say, a lot. It’s definitely more manageable this way, but I do miss seeing some of our customers,” said staff member Esmeray Watkins. “There are some customers that we’ve had that were more regular than they are now. We would have little conversations, get to know them a bit … I do kind of miss having them come in as often as they used to.”

The detours are also affecting next-door Apple Valley Natural Foods store, which has had to cut back on hours and even inventory due to a 30% drop in customer traffic.

“We have work to keep us busy. But I could say from the … sales numbers that we do, we’re running short, maybe in a small store, $500 to $1,000 short in a day,” said sales assistant Marie Bacik. “We’re very small. We have a very specific clientele. But the thing is, if you’re really dealing with all of this and coming up Riverside (Drive), you might as well just (say), “Ah heck, I don’t even feel like traveling anymore.’ You’ll go right into that plaza and go home.”

According to MDOT, replacing the Capital Avenue bridge could’ve taken as long as six months if the contractor opted to keep the road open and replace the bridge at part width.

Traffic changes as crews replace a bridge on I-94 in Battle Creek. (July 24, 2023)

“The contractor came back and said, ‘We can rebuild this whole thing better in 75 days with a total closure … The end product is better than it would be with a 180-day partial closure,'” explained MDOT spokesman Nick Schirripa. “A total closure for a couple of months — it’s an inconvenience, to be certain. But it gets that work done, out of the way a lot sooner than doing it with a partial closure, having to contend with construction traffic for an entire season.”

Meanwhile, beams for the new bridge will be placed beginning next week, which will require complete one-way closures on I-94 for two nights — one eastbound and one westbound. MDOT has yet to announce what those dates will be.

“It’s better for the contractor to have the closure at night, be able to take their time putting those beams up, instead of trying to hurry and get one set in 10 to 15 minutes,” Schirripa said.

Work on the bridge is on schedule to be completed by late September.