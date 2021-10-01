Calhoun jail sergeant resigns, faces charges after striking inmate

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Calhoun County corrections officer has resigned and faces charges over his treatment of a hostile jail inmate.

On Sept. 6 at the Calhoun County jail, an inmate, Keir Watson, was being restrained because of threats to harm himself, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Video released by the jail shows that at some point he began to work out of his restraints. That’s when former Sgt. Jeffrey Worden and another officer walk in to stop him. Watson fights back and at one point the chair tips back. Investigators say Watson spit on Worden.

While Watson was restrained, Worden hit Watson several times, video shows.

Watson wasn’t hurt, officials say.

Sheriff Steve Hinkley said striking the inmate while restrained violated jail policies.

“All members of this agency are responsible for conducting themselves in a manner that reflects the ethical standards and rules contained in this agency’s policies,” Hinkley said in the release. “This violation of those procedures and does not represent the expectations our staff must meet as stewards of the inmates in this facility.”

During a termination hearing on Sept. 23, Worden submitted his resignation, officials say.

After an outside investigation, the Calhoun County Prosecutors Office has charged Worden with assault and battery.