BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek city commissioners will vote next week on whether to move forward with a plan to create a Calhoun County Transit Authority.

The city and county were initially expected to vote on the matter in May but the project was put on hold after Battle Creek Commissioner at Large Jack Smith voiced concerns about how much the city would be paying into the program compared to its representation on the authority board.

Battle Creek Transit says it worked through the concerns and is prepared to ask the County Commission to authorize the countywide authority.

“There’s been a change in the composition of what would be … the Transit Authority’s board that gives the city a little more equitable representation and increases the seats from seven to nine,” Battle Creek Public Transit Director Mallory Avis said. “We have the opportunity to educate the community a little bit more, had some meetings and we held a Public Transportation Committee meeting to answer an additional questions they may have about how it could impact the city of Battle Creek locally.”

The City Commission vote asking Calhoun County to create the Transit Authority will happen at Tuesday night’s meeting. After that, the Calhoun County Commission will have to vote for the creation of the Transit Authority.

Municipalities that don’t want to participate in a countywide transit authority will have 30 days after its creation to opt out.