Calhoun County providing free KN95 masks for residents

The American N95 mask and a Chinese KN95 mask offer the same level of protection. Both can filter out 95% of particles down to 0.3 microns.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calhoun County Health Department is making free KN95 masks available throughout the county.

Local community service organizations and churches will be helping out with the distribution to create easy and convenient locations to get the free masks. The KN95 masks will be limited to five masks per household. Masks will be available starting Jan. 28 at the following locations:

The following two locations are only open Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon:

To find more free mask distribution locations in Calhoun County, visit the CCPHD COVID-19 page.

Calhoun County’s announcement comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services would be distributing 10 million free KN95 masks for Michiganders. Michigan residents can pick up masks at distribution sites around the state. Visit Michigan.gov/MaskUpMichigan to find a spot near you.

“We are urging Michiganders to mask up to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities from COVID-19,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said in a statement. “Wearing masks are important in helping limit the spread of COVID-19, particularly the easily spread omicron and delta variants. Today’s distribution of KN95 masks will help more Michiganders limit the spread of COVID to save lives and get back to normal sooner.”

Whitmer’s free masks for Michigan are in addition to the 400 million N95 masks being distributed nationally by the Biden administration to pharmacies and health centers from the Strategic National Stockpile. Meijer, CVS, Costco, Walgreens, Kroger, Rite Aid, Walmart and Sam’s Club are among the Michigan stores that will distribute N95 masks for free after joining the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on its website that loosely woven masks provide the least protection against COVID-19, while well-fitting disposable surgical masks and KN95s offer more protection, and N95s offer the highest level of protection.

For more information about the rapidly-changing COVID-19 outbreak, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.