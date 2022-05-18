SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies found a man hiding in a false wall inside a home just outside of Battle Creek on Tuesday, according to a release.

Around 9:23 p.m., The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a subject complaint and were dispatched to Harmonia Road near Helmer Road in Springfield. The sheriff’s office already had information that someone who lived in the home was wanted for multiple warrants.

When deputies arrived, they searched the residence and found the 40-year-old Springfield man hiding in a false wall. They found a stolen motorcycle and two cut catalytic converters in the front yard. They also found a substance that was suspected to be methamphetamine. It was seized and will be sent to a laboratory for analysis, the sheriff’s office wrote in a release.

The suspect was arrested for his previous warrants, one count of receiving and concealing stolen property and resisting arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.