The Calhoun County Jail in Battle Creek on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — An inmate died at the Calhoun County Jail Wednesday.

It happened around 7:20 p.m.

The 32-year-old woman from Battle Creek was unresponsive in her cell with no vital signs, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday release.

A nurse performed CPR but medics were not unable to revive her, authorities say.

Her death is under investigation, though authorities say her death does not appear to be suspicious.