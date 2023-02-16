BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is implementing a system that will text 911 callers with updates.

SPIDR Tech will “enhance communications,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. When someone on a cell phone calls 911, they will also get a text that acknowledges the call if the sheriff’s office is handling it.

It will also text updates on when deputies are expected to arrive and will send an incident number. The caller will also get a survey once everything is taken care of.

The updates are also available in Spanish or Burmese.

The Battle Creek Police Department has been using SPIDR Tech since September of last year, the sheriff’s office said. It will be free for the first year for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

“This pilot partnership with SPIDR Tech will provide the public two benefits: First, they will be more informed about their case and it’s a convenient way to provide resources to victims. Second, the data collected can be used by our agency to improve our interactions with callers,” Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley said in the release. “We look forward to finding new ways to improve the work we do as a result of this communication tool with the public.”