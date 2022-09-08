Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

EMMETT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek man was arrested after a police chase in a stolen vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

An officer with the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety tried to pull a vehicle over for speeding down E. Colombia Avenue, but the vehicle fled. The 25-year-old driver later stopped the vehicle and started running. The officer eventually arrested him on E. Colombia Avenue near the Cliff Street access.

Police found that the man had a stolen handgun. The vehicle was also found to be stolen out of Wisconsin.

According to Emmett Township police, the driver was booked into the Calhoun County Jail on several charges: Possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen handgun, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting and obstructing, driving while license suspended and multiple warrants.