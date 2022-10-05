MARENGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after a car was shot at near Marshall on Wednesday.

It happened around 7 a.m. in the 21000 block of Division Drive near 22 Mile Road in Marengo Township. A 32-year-old told deputies his vehicle was shot at while he was driving on Division Drive, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said there were two bullet holes in his vehicle.

Deputies found and arrested his neighbor, a 28-year-old man from Marengo Township, the sheriff’s office said. It said a long gun was found in the suspect’s home.

There is not threat to the public, authorities say. Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.