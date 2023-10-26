BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Calhoun County deputies say they are investigating a report of assault in Burlington Township.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said the reported assault happened around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

A woman who lives on 11 1/2 Mile Road told deputies that when she pulled into her garage and went to get her belongings from her car, a man pushed her from behind, causing her to hit her head.

The woman said she then retrieved her concealed carry weapon, which caused the man to run away.

She told deputies she did not recognize the man, describing him as a white man in his early to mid-30s with sandy-colored hair. He was wearing a dark flannel shirt and potentially muck boots, the woman said.

Deputies said they conducted a K-9 track but did not find anyone.

The sheriff’s office asked people in the area to check their cameras and home monitoring systems. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.