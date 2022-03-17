BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek Transit leaders want to increase bus fare — a conversation that started in 2020 but was paused due to the pandemic.

Currently, bus fare in Battle Creek is $1.25, and has been for 19 years. Staff have proposed a 50 cent increase, bringing the price of a single-ride ticket to $1.75.

City Officials started to discuss the proposal in 2020. If it had been approved, the increase would have started in July of that year. However, when the pandemic hit officials paused the discussion and made bus services free until there was a safe and easy way for riders to purchase passes. As restrictions loosened, Battle Creek Transit returned to their fare of $1.25, where it remains today.

In 2020, the director of public transit Mallory Avis said the change was needed to keep up with rising costs.

“We looked at service cut scenarios, we looked at other hours of service, things like that, and really determined the least negative impact was a fare increase,” Avis said in 2020.

Two years later, the city is still facing rising costs. Gas prices have hit record highs and inflation has raised 7.9% in the past year.

Transit staff said in a release that raising the bus fare is the best way to keep up with rising costs yet have the least impact for riders.

“Limited transportation alternatives leave many neighbors without other options,” Avis said. “We need to make sure we can continue operating at the current levels, and also want to improve Transit services for our riders. We think this is the best solution to meet those needs.”

The proposed increases would also generate an additional $141,757 in revenue to Battle Creek.

As of March 2022, Grand Rapids bus fare was $1.75 and Kalamazoo was $1.50.

Battle Creek City Commission will be holding a public hearing on the proposed fare increases during its regular meeting on April 19 at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 10 N. Division Street. To give official public comment, you must attend the meeting in person or email CityClerk@battlecreekmi.gov before the meeting. Emailed comments will be shared with the commission but not read aloud at the meeting. If you need a ride to the meeting, call Transit at 269.966.3474 by 5 p.m. on April 18.

If you cannot attend, send your comments to Public Transit Director Mallory Avis at 339 W. Michigan Ave., Battle Creek, MI 49037, or mravis@battlecreekmi.gov by April 18.

If approved, the fare increase would start July 1, 2022.