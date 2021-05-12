Bus driver shortage pushes Marshall schools virtual

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — With too many bus drivers out because of coronavirus exposures, Marshall Public Schools had to shift to virtual learning this week.

Superintendent Randy Davis said he found out late Tuesday night about the staffing problem. He said usually he would be able to turn to substitutes for help, but there’s a shortage of those, too.

“We always bring on new drivers, new subs. There’s attrition that happens normally in normal circumstances, let alone during a COVID year. I think every district is struggling with that,” Davis said. “Historically, we’ve been able to ask our neighbors for assistance with additional drivers, additional buses. We’ve leant buses out to our neighboring districts when they’ve been in a pinch. We all support each other. At this point, nobody has the flexibility to do that.”

The district is monitoring staffing levels. As of Wednesday, it did not know if it would have enough drivers to get the some 800 students who ride the bus to school on Monday.

If you’re interested in becoming a sub, contact information for Marshall’s transportation department can be found on the district’s website.

About 75% of the Marshall Public Schools staff is vaccinated, but the district doesn’t track that rate by position.