Bronson Healthcare to build new mental health hospital in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Bronson Healthcare expects to break ground this fall on a $35 million mental health hospital in Battle Creek.

Expected to open in early 2023, the new behavioral health hospital will stand on 25 acres at Glenn Cross Road and M-66 on Battle Creek’s south side.

It will treat adults with conditions like anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, with Bronson promising “innovative care delivery models that better integrate services for physical and mental health.”

A courtesy rendering shows the proposed Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital to be built in Battle Creek.

The new hospital is being built in partnership with Tennessee-based Acadia Healthcare, which runs nearly 230 mental health facilities across the country.

“We’ve chosen to develop our behavioral health hospital with Acadia as our strategic partner because of their deep knowledge of the industry and their expertise in developing and operating inpatient behavioral health services,” Bill Manns, the president and CEO of Bronson Healthcare, said in a Wednesday statement. “And, we have chosen Battle Creek as the location because of the talented workforce we have here who can bring their skills to the new facility and help us expand care to reach more patients and families from across the region.”

Once the new hospital opens, it will take over for the Fieldstone Center in Battle Creek as Bronson’s primary inpatient mental health care facility.