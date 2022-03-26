PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in a Pennfield Township crash that left an 8-year-old boy dead.

Just before 6 p.m. on Friday, deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Struwin Road near Poorman Road for a crash.

When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle that had hit a tree, fully engulfed in flames.

Nearby residents had helped to remove the driver and four children from the vehicle before the fire started, the sheriff’s office said. Two of the children were seriously injured.

Deputies and first responders attempted life-saving measures on an 8-year-old boy, but he died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

A 4-year-old boy was seriously injured and the driver, a 28-year-old Pennfield woman and the mother of the children, was also injured. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office said the 4-year-old boy is expected to recover.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol and speed appear to be factors.

The crash remains under investigation.