Bones found in Battle Creek confirmed as murder victim

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The bones discovered in Battle Creek Thursday have been confirmed to belong to Amber Griffin, who authorities say was murdered by her boyfriend in 2020.

Griffin’s boyfriend told police where to find the remains, but testing had to be done to confirm the identity because it has been so long since she died. A medical examiner used medical records and evidence of old injuries and medical procedures to positively identify her, a release from the city said.

Her cause of death remains unknown as an autopsy report has not been completed. Autopsies usually include toxicology tests that can take a while to come back from a lab.

Griffin, 27, a mother of two from Bedford Township, is believed to have been killed June 23, 2020. Her live-in boyfriend Derek Horton was arrested for her murder three days later. On Wednesday, the first full day of his murder trial, he told prosecutors that he would bring investigators to where he buried Griffin in exchange for a plea deal.

The Battle Creek Police Department said Horton pointed crews to a few spots in some woods on Waubascon Road off Limit Street, noting the area has changed a bit since he was last there in 2020. When they dug in the third spot Thursday, they found bones.

Horton pleaded no contest to a count of second-degree murder. Another murder charge was expected to be dropped under the deal.