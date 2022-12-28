BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a person is in custody in connection to the death of a man in Battle Creek.

Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert said a person was in custody in connection to a death on Laurel Drive Tuesday and is expected to be arraigned on charges Thursday. The suspect’s name and possible charges have not been released.

The Battle Creek Fire Department confirmed to News 8 that around 5 p.m. Tuesday, crews responded to a report of a fire at a house on Laurel Drive between East and McKinley avenues.

Shortly after entering the house, BCFD said the body of a man was found on a couch. His name has not been released, and it’s unknown what caused the man’s death.

The fire department said a firefighter received a foot injury while responding to the house fire. The firefighter is expected to be OK, according to BCFD.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.