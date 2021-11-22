Blue light fades: Last Michigan Kmart closes in Marshall

MARSHALL, Mich. (AP) — The last Kmart in Michigan has closed in the state where the retail giant got its start.

Sunday was the last day at a Kmart in Marshall, 100 miles west of Detroit. Marshall City Manager Tom Tarkiewicz says customers were still finding products on the shelves.

The first Kmart store opened in Garden City, a Detroit suburb, in 1962. The chain grew to more than 2,000 stores across the U.S., but its fortunes changed as other big-box retailers gained momentum.

Kmart reorganized under bankruptcy protection in 2002-03 and began closing hundreds of stores before merging with Sears, Roebuck in 2004.