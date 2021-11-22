Blue light fades: Last Michigan Kmart closes in Marshall

Calhoun County

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Kmart located in Marshall, Mich. (Dec. 3, 2020)

MARSHALL, Mich. (AP) — The last Kmart in Michigan has closed in the state where the retail giant got its start.

Sunday was the last day at a Kmart in Marshall, 100 miles west of Detroit. Marshall City Manager Tom Tarkiewicz says customers were still finding products on the shelves.

The first Kmart store opened in Garden City, a Detroit suburb, in 1962. The chain grew to more than 2,000 stores across the U.S., but its fortunes changed as other big-box retailers gained momentum.

Kmart reorganized under bankruptcy protection in 2002-03 and began closing hundreds of stores before merging with Sears, Roebuck in 2004.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!