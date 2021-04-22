Binder Park Zoo opens new wolf exhibit

Izzy, one of the three Mexican gray wolves at Binder Park Zoo (Courtesy Binder Park Zoo)

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Binder Park Zoo has completed its new Mexican gray wolf exhibit.

The new habitat will be the second biggest exhibit at the zoo, it said in a Thursday release. The wolves are moving from their old location to a new “North America” area of the zoo.

The new habitat was first started in 2019, as zoo officials said the old habitat was outdated and too small.

Related Content Binder Park Zoo building new Mexican gray wolf habitat

Mexican gray wolves are the most endangered subspecies of gray wolf, and are also one of the rarest animals in the world, the zoo said.

Binder Park Zoo has been part of a survival breeding program since 1992. A wolf born at the zoo was released in 1998 and ultimately became the first Mexican gray wolf to give birth in the wild in over 50 years.

The zoo currently has three wolves, a breeding pair named Izzy and Eureka, and their offspring Luchadora, a female wolf born to the pair in the spring of 2019.

Two-year-old Luchadora, the female Mexican gray wolf born to Izzy and Flynn at Binder Park Zoo (Courtesy Binder Zoo Park)

Flynn, the male Mexican gray wolf at Binder Zoo Park (Courtesy Binder Zoo Park)

Izzy, the older female Mexican gray wolf at Binder Zoo Park (Courtesy Binder Zoo Park)

The exhibit is ready in time for the zoo’s opening day on Saturday, May 1.