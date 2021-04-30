Binder Park Zoo opens for the season

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday, May 1 is officially opening day at Binder Park Zoo, and, just like many other places, new rules are put in place because of the pandemic.

“It’s the time we wait for all year long,” said Leslie Walsh, the manager of marketing and development. “We’re really excited to open the gate and welcome all of our guests and members back to the zoo. Animals even seem a little anxious and excited and they know something’s happening, and it’s going to be a great season.”

Walsh says with the zoo being very large, it’ll be easy to enforce COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s recommended that they wear masks in the park, but there are several places where it will be required,” said Walsh. “In any situation where a guest can’t be 6 feet from another person not in their group, we’re going to require that they put mask in there as well, crowded exhibit viewing areas, that sort of thing.”

Walsh says they’re also unveiling a new Mexican grey wolf exhibit.

“It’s large. It’s natural. It will be the second largest animal exhibit,” said Walsh.

They’re also hiring for the summer.

“When people come to the zoo, they’re happy. They are planning a fun day and that’s a little contagious. It’s a very exciting atmosphere to work in,” said Walsh.

She says she wants anyone who’s interested to see what’s new at the zoo to come out beginning Saturday.

“We’re looking forward to an awesome season here in Southwest Michigan at Binder Park Zoo,” said Walsh.

More information about visiting the zoo including hours, COVID-19 restrictions and summer events can be found on their website.