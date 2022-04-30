NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Binder Park Zoo is opening its doors for its 45th season on Sunday and there are several newer exhibits and attractions to see.

From a new wolf exhibit to art installations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at the zoo.

“The wonder and joy that guests experience in the park motivates us in our mission. It’s so wonderful to see them connect with their favorite animals whether it’s the red panda or the Mexican wolves, the giraffes or Al, the tortoise. We like to think that the animals feel that, too!” Diane Thompson, president and CEO, said in a press release.

Last year, the zoo opened a new wolf exhibit that is home to the Mexican gray wolf — the most endangered and rare subspecies of the gray wolf.

Izzy, the older female Mexican gray wolf at Binder Zoo Park (Courtesy Binder Zoo Park)

“We also opened our dinosaur park, which is called Zoorassic Park,” Leslie Walsh, director of marketing and development, said.

Visitors will be able to see 20 life-size models, including a Triceratops, Spinosaurus, T-rex and Stegosaurus. Entry to Zoorassic Park is free with regular admission.

For anyone wanting to get more hands-on, you can feed African pygmy goats. The goats moved to a new location for the season just west of the Bina Conservation Carousel in the East Zoo. With the move, the zoo says that there is a new, larger animal that has joined the herd: Norm the lone zebu cattle. It is 50 cents a serving to feed the goats.

Around the zoo, there are several new art installations to admire. The zoo is installing a conservation-themed mural in the Education Hall of the Bina Conservation Directory Center. A metal art sculpture that honors the Mexican wolf is near their exhibit. The zoo said it also added a few bird-shaped benches after the butterfly benches were a hit last year.

Returning this summer are the Summer Day Camps for students in grades one through seven and Zoo Overnights for families as well as scout, school or other groups. The zoo says space is limited.

The zoo is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $15.75 for adults, $14.75 for seniors 65 and older, and $13.75 for children ages 2-10. Children under age 2 are admitted free of charge.

You can plan your zoo visit, become a member or register for zoo programs at binderparkzoo.org.