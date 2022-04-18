BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Could they have been saving the best for last?

Michigan’s contestant on American Song Contest, Ada LeAnn, takes the stage Monday night.

Ada LeAnn just turned 17 years old. She is the youngest contestant out of the more than 50 acts representing US states and territories on American Song Contest.

She finally gets her chance to shine in the fifth and final week of the qualifying rounds. For the last month, viewers have heard acts from many genres take the stage live on NBC’s newest music competition show.

Ada LeAnn is from Battle Creek and is a student at Lakeview High School. She’s been singing for years, mostly at festivals around the state. She’s hoping American Song Contest is the big break she’s been looking for.

“I’m so excited because this is such a huge opportunity for me. When we heard about it, I was just so ecstatic because I was like, ‘Oh my gosh this might be like a door opening for me.’ It’s a really good chance to allow people to hear my music and to get my name out there,” she said. “All I really want from this is more people to hear my music and I’m so excited.”

Contestants move on with a combination of jury and public votes. You can vote on TikTok, the NBC app or the American Song Contest website.

