BCPD: Teens attack postal worker at random

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A postal worker was attacked — apparently at random — in Battle Creek, with at least three people throwing punches at him, police say.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. Thursday on Illinois Street, which runs south of Cliff Streetin the Post Addition neighborhood.

The postal worker told the Battle Creek Police Department he was on his route delivering mail when he was attacked from behind. The attacker punched the postman in the head and then kept going at him. The postman tried to fight back, but two other people arrived and joined in the attack.

All three suspects were described as males in their mid- to late teens. They took off before police arrived.

The postal worker sustained minor injuries, police say, and finished his route after talking to investigators.

“It appears this crime was random and unprovoked,” BCPD Detective Sgt. Chris Rabbitt told News 8.

Anyone who knows more about the attack or who the suspects may be is asked to call BCPD at 269.966.3322 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.