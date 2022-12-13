BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A 30-year-old man faces several felony charges after what police call an incident that started as a domestic situation.

Just after midnight Wednesday, officers with the Battle Creek Police Department responded to an apartment on Oakbrook Boulevard in The Arbors off Capital Avenue in Battle Creek.

Police said a man choked a woman in the apartment and put a gun to her head, threatening to kill her. The woman was able to leave the apartment and reach out to police. Officers then locked the apartment down.

BCPD’s Emergency Response Team searched the area for the man but he had already left. Officers found a gun inside the apartment. They said he was not a threat to the public.

Police have a warrant out for the man’s arrest and filed charges against him including kidnapping, felonious assault and felony firearm. Officers did not release the name of the man.