BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating several shootings in Battle Creek over the last 48 hours, including a deadly shooting Thursday morning.

The Battle Creek Police Department said around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Maple Terrace.

When officers arrived, the police department said they found a 27-year-old Battle Creek man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to BCPD. His name has not been released.

Investigators are investigating the deadly shooting as part of a string of shootings. The police department said it believes these shootings are related and are part of a dispute between two groups of people.

BCPD said it does not believe there is any threat to the public and is taking steps to stop the string of shootings.

The police department did not say if any arrests had been made.

The string of shootings remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCPD at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.