BCPD: Man injured trying to stop car theft

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man sustained minor injuries when he tried to stop someone from stealing his car in Battle Creek, police say.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. The Battle Creek Police Department says the driver left his car running when he parked to go into a business at the corner of Car Avenue/Forest Street a W. Dickman Road.

While inside, he saw someone getting into his car and ran out to try to stop them. Police say he jumped into the passenger’s side window, but later fell out and was injured.

The person who stole the car kept going, hitting a drain cover. The suspect went west on W. Dickman but didn’t make it far before the car broke down.

Police say the suspect started walking west but was soon arrested along W. Dickman near 20th Street, only about half a mile away from where the car was stolen. That person, whose name was not released Tuesday pending arraignment, is expected to face vehicle theft and assault charges.

The owner of the car was taken to the hospital to be checked out but police said his injuries are considered minor.