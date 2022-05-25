BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek police lieutenant is off the job after authorities investigate him for a possible drunken driving crash.

The single-car crash happened before 4 a.m. Sunday on M-66 south of M Drive South in Athens Township, north of the village of Athens, the city of Battle Creek said in a release. Lt. Jim Martens, the only person involved, sustained what were described as “significant” but not life-threatening injuries.

Battle Creek Police Department Lt. Jim Martens. (Courtesy BCPD)

Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, in whose jurisdiction the crash happened, believe alcohol was a factor, the city said. A blood test was conducted but it will be some time before the results are back. Authorities say Martens has cooperated with deputies’ investigation.

For now, Martens is on administrative leave, the city said. The Battle Creek Police Department is also conducting an internal investigation.

“I have said in the past, we hire from the human race, not the superhuman one,” Chief Jim Blocker said in a statement. “I will ensure this employee receives the help they need. We also cannot make excuses, nor hide from the fact that we must abide by the law, set the example, and live our values all the time.”