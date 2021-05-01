BCPD investigates shooting death as homicide

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a homicide in Battle Creek.

Authorities have identified him as Daniel Murray, 61.

The Battle Creek Police Department found Murray’s body in his home on the first block of North Broad Street near Emmet Street, they said in a Saturday release. Police said it looked like he had been shot.

They found his body while searching his home, after a family member had asked for a welfare check around 11 a.m. Saturday.

BCPD does not believe there is a danger to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCPD at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.