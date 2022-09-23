BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police have arrested three people who they say are responsible for a drive-by shooting that killed a 2-year-old.

The suspects, whose names were not immediately released, are all in their mid- to late teens, the Battle Creek Police Department said. They are being held at the county jail and county youth center.

Police say they are seeking open murder and weapons charges against all three. It’s the county prosecutor’s job to determine exactly what charges will be filed.

BCPD is expected to hold a news conference about the arrests at 2:30 p.m. It will stream on woodtv.com and the city’s YouTube channel.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday on Cliff Street near Douglas Street, east of Main Street. Police say an Audi Q7 drove by and someone inside fired a number of shots into a house. Two-year-old Kai Turner was shot in the head and died later that day at the hospital. While the shooting was not believed to have been random, police said Kai’s family was not the intended target.

BCPD said the arrests were the result of tips — including through Silent Observer — and work with other police agencies, including the Detroit Area Michigan State Police Fugitive Team and the Michigan Department of Corrections-Probation and Parole.

Police said “multiple” searches were conducted Thursday in connection to the case that yielded guns, ammunition and “other property (police) suspected was used in the murder.” The Q7 was found later Tuesday in the area of Wagner Drive. It had been stolen from West Colombia Avenue in Battle Creek Sunday.

“We appreciate the community’s help in this case, and hope the suspect arrests help bring a measure of solace to Kai’s family, as they work through their unimaginable loss,” a Friday release said.