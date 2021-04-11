BCPD: 2 arrested after gun pointed at driver

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say two men were arrested after one of them pointed a gun at a driver in Battle Creek.

In a Sunday release, the Battle Creek Police Department said the incident started on eastbound I-86 when a speeding car cut off another driver. The second driver then started following the suspect vehicle, trying to get its license plate to report what happened.

The cars got off the highway at Capital Avenue and then headed east on Beckley Road. At that point, BCPD says, someone in the suspect vehicle pointed a gun at driver who was following.

The suspect vehicle turned around to go west on Beckley and then turned north onto Riverside Drive. Police eventually caught up to it on Riverside near E. Columbia Avenue and pulled it over.

The two men inside, the 24-year-old driver and 18-year-old passenger, were arrested. The passenger was armed with a handgun, police said. Both face weapons charges.