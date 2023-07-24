BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — One person died after crashing into a semi-truck in Battle Creek early Sunday, according to police.

Around 4:15 a.m., a vehicle was headed south on Washington Avenue in Battle Creek but did not stop at the red light at Dickman Road. It crashed into an eastbound semi-truck, police said.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Paul Warren of Battle Creek, died at the scene, according to police. He was the only person in the vehicle. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Battle Creek police are investigating but say speed does appear to be a factor in the crash.